Southwest Airlines CEO: Plans for 2019 are 'rock solid'

Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO Gary Kelly stated (05-Mar-2019) plans for 2019 are "rock solid" and "unchanged". He noted the airline expects a net increase of 25 aircraft in its fleet in 2019, with ASM growth under 5%. Mr Kelly said there is "not much more" to develop in capacity after service commences to Hawaii, adding the airline has a "very healthy metric". Southwest also expects to reduce fuel burn by between 1% and 2% in 2019. Capital expenditure is expected to reach USD2 billion. Mr Kelly noted "lots of airport projects" are underway across the US, with "very significant" investments in technology and some commercial and cost initiatives under development. Commercial initiatives are expected to be introduced in 2020 and cost initiatives will be deployed in 2019. New maintenance record keeping, flight following, crew planning and crew scheduling systems are also under development. [more - original PR]