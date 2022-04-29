Southwest Airlines CEO forecasts return to profitability in 2Q2022

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated (28-Apr-2022) the carrier expects to be "solidly profitable" for the remaining three financial quarters of 2022 and for the full year 2022. Mr Jordan attributed the forecast to expected continued strong bookings, barring any unforeseen events. He added the carrier expects to be profitable despite higher fuel prices, lower business travel revenue and capacity levels remaining below pre-pandemic levels. Southwest Airlines reported a net loss of USD278 million for 1Q2022. [more - original PR]