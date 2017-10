Southwest Airlines deployed (01-Oct-2017) Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on its first revenue service between Dallas Love Field and Houston on 01-Oct-2017. The carrier retired its remaining 737-300 aircraft on 29-Sep-2017. Southwest launched nine 737 MAX 8 into service on 01-Oct-2017 and expects to end 2017 with 14 of the aircraft. Based upon the delivery schedule, as of 25-Jul-2017, the carrier has 200 firm orders for a combination of MAX 7 and MAX 8. [more - original PR]