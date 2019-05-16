Southwest Airlines authorises USD2bn share repurchase programme

Southwest Airlines authorised (15-May-2019) a USD2 billion share repurchase programme, pursuant to completion of the remaining USD400 million under its May-2018 USD2 billion share repurchase programme. The airline repurchased approximately 21.7 million shares under its share repurchase programme from May-2018 to 31-Mar-2019. Additionally, Southwest repurchased USD450 million worth of shares during 2Q2019, also entering an open market share repurchase plan for the repurchase of up to USD50 million common stock shares. The airline has returned more than USD11 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends since 2010. [more - original PR]