Southwest Airlines anticipates depressed demand environment until at least middle of 2021: CEO

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly reported (24-Jul-2020) the following focus for the next 30/60/90 days:

Manage permanent departure of 4400 employees and temporary departure of 12,500 employees, as well as "examine opportunities for reorganising and process improvements". Mr Kelly noted "working with union representatives regarding ideas for work rule changes is on the list of opportunities";

Continue to "tactically adjust our flights and seats offered to a volatile demand environment", with significantly "softened" bookings observed for Aug/Sep-2020 travel and "too many seats for sale";

Continue to "look for opportunities to cut spending", with negotiations ongoing with union contracts;

Introduce marketing campaign to make "Southwest top of mind as well as the best overall nationwide route system to choose from";

No intention to close any cities at least through the end of 2020;

Continue planning for "worst-case scenario, which is a prolonged pandemic and air travel depression".

Mr Kelly does not expect a return to "normal" until the middle of 2021 "at best", as a vaccine for COVID-19 is not expected until approximately early 2021. Consequently, the carrier expects to operate with "depressed air travel for another year", he stated.