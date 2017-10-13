Southwest Airlines announces intention to serve Hawaii

Southwest Airlines announced (11-Oct-2017) plans to sell tickets to Hawaii in 2018, with service details to be announced at a later date. The carrier also intends to file an application with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for authorisation to operate extended operations (ETOPS). The carrier's aircraft and available seat miles plans for 2018 remained unchanged with the announcement. CCO Mike Van de Ven noted: "The launch of our ETOPS work begins the next chapter of Southwest Airlines. We're thrilled to bring Hawaii next year as an option to more than 115 million Customers who already fly with us, annually". [more - original PR]