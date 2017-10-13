Loading
13-Oct-2017 7:47 AM

Southwest Airlines announces intention to serve Hawaii

Southwest Airlines announced (11-Oct-2017) plans to sell tickets to Hawaii in 2018, with service details to be announced at a later date. The carrier also intends to file an application with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for authorisation to operate extended operations (ETOPS). The carrier's aircraft and available seat miles plans for 2018 remained unchanged with the announcement. CCO Mike Van de Ven noted: "The launch of our ETOPS work begins the next chapter of Southwest Airlines. We're thrilled to bring Hawaii next year as an option to more than 115 million Customers who already fly with us, annually". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More