19-Nov-2018 9:43 AM
Southwest Airlines announces executive changes
Southwest Airlines announced (16-Nov-2018) the following executive changes, effective immediately:
- Marilyn Post promoted as MD, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary;
- Sam Ford promoted as MD of operational strategy and performance. This position is a backfill for the role previously held by VP of operational strategies and performance Justin Jones, now serving as VP of technical operations planning and performance;
- Wally Devereaux promoted as MD of cargo and charters. This position is a backfill for the role previously held by VP of cargo and charters Matt Buckley, who has retired;
- Ray Schuster promoted as MD of accounting and financial reporting. [more - original PR]