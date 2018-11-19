Become a CAPA Member
19-Nov-2018

Southwest Airlines announces executive changes

Southwest Airlines announced (16-Nov-2018) the following executive changes, effective immediately:

  • Marilyn Post promoted as MD, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary;
  • Sam Ford promoted as MD of operational strategy and performance. This position is a backfill for the role previously held by VP of operational strategies and performance Justin Jones, now serving as VP of technical operations planning and performance;
  • Wally Devereaux promoted as MD of cargo and charters. This position is a backfill for the role previously held by VP of cargo and charters Matt Buckley, who has retired;
  • Ray Schuster promoted as MD of accounting and financial reporting. [more - original PR

