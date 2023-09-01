Become a CAPA Member
Southwest Airlines aiming to create 'digital hospitality experience' for customers

Southwest Airlines MD of B2B services, strategy and sales operations Rob Brown, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) the carrier is "still at the start of its game from an NDC perspective". Mr Brown said: "Modernising our API to NDC specs is on our roadmap, and we hope to have something on the marketplace in 2024". He added post-pandemic surveys indicate customers want "a personalised experience with control at their fingertips", with the airline aiming to provide a "world class digital hospitality experience" for every customer.

