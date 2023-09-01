Southwest Airlines aiming to create 'digital hospitality experience' for customers

Southwest Airlines MD of B2B services, strategy and sales operations Rob Brown, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) the carrier is "still at the start of its game from an NDC perspective". Mr Brown said: "Modernising our API to NDC specs is on our roadmap, and we hope to have something on the marketplace in 2024". He added post-pandemic surveys indicate customers want "a personalised experience with control at their fingertips", with the airline aiming to provide a "world class digital hospitality experience" for every customer.