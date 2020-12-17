Southwest Airlines agrees to take delivery of 35 737 MAX 8s in 2021

Southwest Airlines announced (16-Dec-2020) an agreement with Boeing to take delivery of 35 737 MAX 8 aircraft by the end of 2021, including 16 leased aircraft. Southwest expects to return the Boeing 737 MAX to revenue service from Mar-2021, after all active pilots have received the updated training. As the carrier retires its 737-700 fleet, it does not plan to increase its fleet size in 2021. Due to certain delivery costs and progress payments made on undelivered aircraft, Southwest estimates an immaterial amount of aircraft capital expenditures in 4Q2020 and FY2021. [more - original PR]