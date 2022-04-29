Become a CAPA Member
29-Apr-2022 4:49 PM

Southwest Airlines adds 81 737 MAX 8s to Boeing order book

Southwest Airlines EVP and CFO Tammy Romo, via the carrier's 1Q2022 earnings call, stated (28-Apr-2022) the carrier recently adjusted its order book with Boeing, which now consists of 21 737 MAX 7 firm orders and 81 737 MAX 8 firm orders, with 12 remaining MAX purchase options. The carrier previously had no firm 737 MAX 8 orders for 2022. Ms Romo added the carrier expects to receive 114 aircraft in 2022 and retire 28 737-700s.

