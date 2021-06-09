Southwest adds 34 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to firm orders for 2022

Southwest Airlines entered (08-Jun-2021) a supplemental agreement with Boeing to increase its 2022 firm orders by 34 737 MAX 7 aircraft. This will consist of two 2022 options exercised and 32 options accelerated and exercised from later years, resulting in 234 firm orders for MAX 7 aircraft. Additionally, the company accelerated 32 options into 2023, 16 options into 2024, 16 options into 2025 and added 32 new options into 2026 through 2027, bringing the total firm and option order book to 660 aircraft. Southwest continues to estimate its 2021 total capital expenditures to be approximately USD500 million, with minimal aircraft capital spending, and now expects contractual aircraft capital spending to be approximately USD1.5 billion in 2022, compared with its previous guidance of approximately USD700 million. Southwest said fleet and capacity plans will continue to evolve as it manages through the recovery period and it will continue to evaluate its remaining 40 737 MAX options in 2022. The carrier continues to plan to retire 30 to 35 737-700 aircraft annually, on average, over the next 10 to 15 years. However, with its order book, the company retains "significant flexibility" to manage its fleet size, including opportunities to accelerate fleet modernisation efforts if growth opportunities do not materialise. [more - original PR]