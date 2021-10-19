19-Oct-2021 4:43 PM
'South Pacific Aviation & Tourism in Focus' panel now on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Oct-2021) the session 'South Pacific Aviation & Tourism in Focus: Leadership urgently needed amid unfolding crisis' from CAPA Live from Puerto Rico October 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The panel features CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, Air Niugini CEO Bruce Alabaster, Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA) director general George Faktaufon and Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers, discussing revenue, tourism, network, coronavirus and freight. [more - CAPA TV]