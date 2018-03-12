South Korea's MOLIT to toughen requirements for LCC airlines

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) stated (12-Mar-2018) it would revise current regulations (across three acts and rules) to strengthen entry criteria and management requirements for LCCs. If the revision is passed by related organisations, legislative authorities and at a Cabinet meeting in Apr-2018, the revision will take effect from Jul-2018. According to the revision, an airline must have current capital of KRW30 billion (USD28 million) and five aircraft to apply for an operation licence as a LCC, double the current capital requirement and an increase in aircraft size from three. MOLIT will also abolish a system that allowed a LCC to operate international service if the company operates 20,000 domestic services without an accident. The revision will help airline companies to be competitive in entering the LCC market and operate their businesses with safe and quality service and will prevent companies from becoming financially distressed, MOLIT said. MOLIT will also strengthen the management of current LCCs. The current law stipulates that the government can only intervene to order financial improvement when more than 50 percent of capital at a LCC is impaired for three years. This, however, will be shortened by two years. The operation licence could be cancelled if an airline does not improve its financial structure, even after receiving an order from the Ministry. The Ministry will also allocate traffic rights between LCCs based on air transportation criteria, which includes flight reliability, to create a fair market structure. Companies that have contributed to cooperation with countries abroad and practice social responsibility will be given privileges in the allocation of traffic rights, it added. [more - original PR - Korean]