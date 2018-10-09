South Korean Govt set to approve AOCs for new start ups in early 2019

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to approve new air operating certificates (AOC) in early 2019, responding to consumer demand for increased domestic connectivity, according to an 08-Oct-2018 report by the Yonhap News Agency. The Ministry requires prospective carrier's to have at least KRW15 billion (USD13 million) in capital and five aircraft for AOCs to be secured. As previously reported by CAPA, start up carriers Fly Gangwon and Aero K are both seeking operating licences. Both start ups are based at regional airports; Cheongju Airport and Yangyang International Airport.