South Korean fleet exceeds 800 aircraft in 2018, to reach 1000 within five years: MOLIT

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) reported (24-Jan-2019) it expects the number of aircraft registered in South Korea to increase "steadily" in 2019, adding the number of registered aircraft reached 835 at the end of 2018, an increase of 5.4% year-on-year. With an increase of 100 aircraft every three years, the Ministry expects South Korea's registered aircraft to exceed 1000 within the next five years. Aircraft breakdown by commercial airlines is as follows:

