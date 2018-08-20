South Korea MOLIT will note revoke Jin Air's licence, imposes penalties

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) announced (17-Aug-2018) it will not revoke Jin Air's business license over the appointment of a foreign national to its board. The ministry said: "We have decided not to cancel the license as negative ramifications, such as job insecurity and inconvenience of customers... far outweighed social benefits of revoking the license". The ministry will, however, impose penalties on the LCC, including restricting approval of new air routes and the registration of new aircraft, as well as the arrangement of non regular services. The penalties will be effective until after Jin Air implements measures to prevent violations of aviation laws and to improve its corporate culture. [more - original PR - Korean]