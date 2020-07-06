6-Jul-2020 8:30 AM
South Korea MOLIT urges parties to finalise Asiana Airlines and Eastar Jet acquisitions
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) stated (03-Jul-2020) Minister Kim Hyun-mee met with representatives of Hyundai Development Company to discuss its plan to acquire a majority stake in Asiana Airlines, as well as with representatives of Aekyung Group and Eastar Jet Group to discuss JEJU air's plan to acquire a majority stake in Eastar Jet. Mr Kim urged the parties to finalise both acquisitions to support the wider aviation industry in South Korea and the employment of aviation personnel. MOLIT pledged to aid the acquisition process where possible. [more - original PR - Korean]