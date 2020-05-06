6-May-2020 10:52 AM
South Korea MOLIT to focus on enhancing international competitiveness with new dedicated team
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) established (05-May-2020) an ICAO and Global Partnerships team to conduct work on enhancing the international competitiveness of the air transport industry. The team's main tasks include:
- Development of a comprehensive strategy for international aviation cooperation;
- Response to ICAO issues;
- Enhancing international networks;
- Promotion of strategies for foreign aid projects;
- Ensuring the implementation of ICAO policies in South Korea. [more - original PR - Korean]