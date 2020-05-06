Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-May-2020 10:52 AM

South Korea MOLIT to focus on enhancing international competitiveness with new dedicated team

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) established (05-May-2020) an ICAO and Global Partnerships team to conduct work on enhancing the international competitiveness of the air transport industry. The team's main tasks include:

  • Development of a comprehensive strategy for international aviation cooperation;
  • Response to ICAO issues;
  • Enhancing international networks;
  • Promotion of strategies for foreign aid projects;
  • Ensuring the implementation of ICAO policies in South Korea. [more - original PR - Korean]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More