South Korea MOLIT: Seoul Incheon Airport phase four expansion project commences

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) announced (19-Nov-2019) the launch of the Seoul Incheon International Airport phase four expansion project, which is aimed at equipping the airport to handle up to 106 million passengers p/a by 2024 and will result in Seoul Incheon becoming the third largest airport worldwide by passenger handling capacity. The project will require an estimated investment of KRW4.8 trillion (USD4.1 billion) and includes the following measures:

Expand terminal 2;

Develop fourth runway, increasing aircraft movement capacity from 90 to 107 per hour;

Increase number of aircraft parking stands from 212 to 298;

Reduce length of road connecting terminal 1 and T2 from 15.3km to 13.5km;

Increase number of car park spaces 30,000 to 40,000. [more - original PR - Korean]