7-Sep-2018 12:53 PM
South Korea MOLIT outlines plans for major Busan Gimhae airport expansion
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) issued (06-Sep-2018) an interim report regarding its plans to expand and improve Busan Gimhae Airport by 2026, including the following details:
- Develop new 3200m runway capable of handling A380 and Boeing 787 aircraft at Busan;
- Increase airport handling capacity to 38 million passengers p/a;
- MOLIT to consider upgrading instrument landing system facilities at Busan from CAT I to CAT II or CAT III;
- Project will require estimated investment of KRW6 trillion (USD5.3 billion);
- MOLIT to complete and publish master plan for the project by the end of 2018. [more - original PR - Korean]