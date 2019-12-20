Become a CAPA Member
20-Dec-2019 10:07 AM

South Korea MOLIT launches policy initiative to boost competitiveness

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) launched (19-Dec-2019) a policy initiative to strengthen competitiveness in the aviation industry. The initiative aims to:

  • Create new demand through inbound activation:
    • Seoul Incheon International Airport: Expanded slots enabling up to 70 aircraft movements per hour, supporting transfer tourism and extended late night operations;
    • Local (regional) airports: Promote liberalisation between local airports and the China market, expand incentives to boost inbound traffic;
  • Boost competitiveness through regulatory innovation:
    • Strengthen airline competitiveness by introducing public-private public guarantees for financing aircraft;
    • Support initiatives to promote innovation and deregulation;
    • Reduction of airport fees;
  • Creation of aviation ecosystems such as MRO and cargo;
  • Reinforce aviation safety, including data based core risk proactive management. [more - original PR - Korean]

