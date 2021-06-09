South Korea MOLIT finalising plans to permit international package tours without quarantine
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) announced (09-Jun-2021) plans to permit package tour groups to travel between South Korea and select international destinations without being required to undergo quarantine upon arrival, provided every person in the tour group has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and presents proof of this prior to boarding (Yonhap News/The Korea Herald/Korea Times/Pulse News, 09-Jun-2021). MOLIT is engaged in discussions with relevant authorities in Singapore and Taiwan to approve those destinations for package tour travel without quarantine and plans to discuss the issue with authorities in Thailand, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The services may be permitted to commence from Jul-2021, although MOLIT is still finalising details and will confirm the official approval date in the near future. [more - original PR - Korean]