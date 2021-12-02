South Korea MOLIT extends discount on airport usage fees for airlines until the end of Jun-2022

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) extended (02-Dec-2021) its discount on airport usage fees for airlines and rental fees for airport outlet operators by a further six months until the end of Jun-2022, in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corporation and Korea Airports Corporation. As previously reported by CAPA, MOLIT introduced the discounts in Mar-2020, with the aim of offsetting the impact of coronavirus on airline operations and revenue. MOLIT estimates the discounts will save South Korean airlines and airport commercial outlet operators KRW477.3 billion (USD405.6 million) between 01-Jan-2022 and 30-Jun-2022. [more - original PR - Korean]