30-Dec-2020 9:30 PM
South Korea MOLIT extends discount on airport usage fees for airlines until the end of Jun-2021
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) extended (30-Dec-2020) its discount on airport usage fees for airlines until the end of Jun-2021, in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corporation and Korea Airports Corporation. As previously reported by CAPA, MOLIT introduced the discounts in Mar-2020, with the aim of offsetting the impact of coronavirus on airline operations and revenue. MOLIT estimates the discounts will save South Korean airlines KRW45.7 billion (USD42 million) between 01-Feb-2021 and 30-Jun-2021. [more - original PR - Korean]