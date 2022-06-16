South Korea MOLIT extends discount on airport usage fees for airlines until the end of Dec-2022

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) extended (15-Jun-2022) its discount on airport usage fees for airlines and rental fees for airport outlet operators by a further six months until the end of Dec-2022, in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corporation and Korea Airports Corporation. As previously reported by CAPA, MOLIT introduced the discounts in Mar-2020, with the aim of offsetting the impact of coronavirus on airline operations and revenue. MOLIT estimated the discounts will save South Korean airlines and airport commercial outlet operators KRW356.6 billion (USD277.5 million) between 01-Jul-2022 and 31-Dec-2022. [more - original PR - Korean]