South Korea MOLIT approves three LCC business licences
South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (South Korea MOLIT) announced (05-Mar-2019) it issued business licences to three new LCCs: Fly Gangwon, Air Premia and Aero K. The Ministry said Fly Gangwon will aim to become a "tourism convergence carrier" and secure a fleet of nine Boeing 737-800s, with plans to operate on 25 international routes from Yangyang to countries such as China and Japan. It will have KRW37.8 billion (USD33.5 million) in capital. Aero K plans to acquire six A320s to operate on 11 routes from Cheongju to countries such as China and Japan, with capital of KRW48 billion (USD42.6 million). Air Premia, with capital of KRW17.9 billion (USD15.9 million), plans to operate medium and long haul routes from Seoul Incheon to the US, Canada and Vietnam with a fleet of seven 787s by 2022. South Korea MOLIT introduced new entry threshold for LCCs, including having at least KRW30 billion (USD26 million) in capital and five aircraft prior to commencing operations as an LCC, an increase from KRW15 billion (USD13 million) and three aircraft. The three airlines will need to apply for air operator's certificate. Air Philip and Guardians Airline did not qualify for business licence. [more - original PR - Korean]