South Korea's MOLIT to commence trial operation of advanced air traffic control facility Jul-2017

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) announced (17-Jul-2017) plans to commence trial operation of its new ATC centre facility, effective 20-Jul-2017. The ATC facility is equipped with an advanced air traffic flow management system designed to predict and respond to airspace and airport congestion, and is the first of its kind in South Korea. It is expected to reduce aircraft movement delays on domestic and international services operating via South Korea airports, to enhance the efficiency and safety of aeronautical activities and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions resulting from unnecessary ground engine operations. MOLIT stated it plans to operate the facility on a 24 hour basis in cooperation with the Korea Airports Corporation, the Korea Meteorological Administration and the Republic of Korea Air Force. [more - original PR - Korean]