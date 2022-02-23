South Korea FTC gives conditional approval to Korean Air-Asiana Airlines acquisition and merger

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) approved (22-Feb-2022) Korean Air's request to acquire a 63.88% stake in Asiana Airlines for KRW1.8 trillion (USD1.5 billion) and subsequently merge the two airlines, but placed the following conditions on its approval to protect consumers and avoid anti-competitive practices (Yonhap News/Korea JoongAng Daily/The Korea Herald, 22-Feb-2022):

FTC identified 26 out of 65 international routes operated by both airlines and 14 out of 22 domestic routes operated by both airlines as at risk of negative impact on competition following the merger, due to the two airlines representing more than 50% of the market share on the 40 routes;

The merged airline will be required to return some slots and/or traffic rights for these 40 routes if other airlines seek approval to commence services or increase frequency on the routes within the next 10 years, to reduce the merged airline's market share on the relevant routes to 50% or less;

The merged airline is not permitted to increase fares, beyond the rate of increase in consumer prices, or reduce the number of seats it offers on the 40 routes within the next 10 years, until it completes the return of slots and/or traffic rights required to reduce its market share to 50% or less;

The merged airline is required to apply to the FTC for separate approval to merge its two frequent flyer programmes;

Until FTC receives this approval, Korean Air and Asiana are prohibited from offering fewer benefits and rewards to frequent flyer programme members than the airlines offered in 2019.

FTC confirmed Korean Air's acquisition of and merger with Asiana Airlines has received approval from antitrust authorities in Turkey, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and New Zealand. The merger is still awaiting approval from authorities in Australia, China, Japan, the US, the UK and the EU. [more - original PR - Korean]