20-Dec-2021 1:09 PM
South Korea extends enhanced biosecurity measures to combat Omicron variant
South Korea's Government extended the implementation of the following additional biosecurity measures aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant to South Korea until 06-Jan-2022 (Korea JoongAng Daily, 15-Dec-2021):
- All international arrivals required to undergo 10 day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in South Korea, regardless of vaccination status;
- South Korean nationals may quarantine at home, foreign nationals will be required to quarantine at designated facilities;
- All international arrivals who test positive for COVID-19 will undergo additional testing to determine if they have the Omicron variant;
- Visa issuance and entry to South Korea temporarily restricted for passengers travelling from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi;
- Temporary prohibition on direct flights to and from Ethiopia.