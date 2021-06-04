Become a CAPA Member
4-Jun-2021 12:31 PM

South Korea extends employment maintenance subsidy period for airlines by 90 days

South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor extended (03-Jun-2021) the period for payment of employment maintenance subsidies to companies in sectors severely impacted by COVID-19, including airlines, by 90 days. This means airlines will be able to claim subsidies to pay personnel placed on leave due to the impact of COVID-19 for 270 days in 2021, increased from 180 days. [more - original PR - Korean]

