South Korea, China seek to mend relations after THAAD, travel/duty free industry to benefit

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated (31-Oct-2017) South Korea and China "agreed to expeditiously bring exchanges and cooperation in all areas back onto a normal track" following the diplomatic crisis between the two nation which resulted in China reportedly ordering travel agencies to suspend package tours to South Korea in Mar-2017. Improved relations would have a positive impact on South Korea's tourism industry. Prior to the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) related diplomatic crisis, China accounted for 47% of international travellers to South Korea, with Chinese visitors accounting for around 70%-80% of duty free sales in Korea (Yonhap/Korea Herald, 31-Oct-2017). Lotte Group responded to the development, stating: "It is true that Lotte has suffered difficult losses, but we have always believed that relations with China will improve... We hope that the agreement between the two countries will lead to more Korean businesses including Lotte resuming activities in China". [more - original PR - Korean]