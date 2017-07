South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced (26-Jul-2017) air traffic increased 4.3% year-on-year to 373,690 movements in 1H2017. Domestic movements increased 4.4% to 123,761, international movements increased 5.6% to 226,428 and the number of flights passing through the country's air space increased 1.6% to 23,501 during the period. [more - original PR - Korean]