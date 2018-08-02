2-Aug-2018 11:26 AM
South Australia has already passed its 2020 target for Chinese tourist arrivals
South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) chief executive Rodney Harrex, speaking to CAPA TV, reported (01-Aug-2018) the state has already exceeded its 2020 Chinese arrivals target. Mr Harrex stated SATC worked closely with Adelaide Airport to examine which airline is right to approach for routes to mainland China, and China South Airlines "clearly fulfilled" what was needed and commenced services from Guangzhou in Dec-2016. SATC also worked with the state government export unit and the business community to take a "good strategic approach" to ensure the success of its Chinese services for both outbound and inbound travel. China Southern plans to increase frequency from Guangzhou to five times weekly later in 2018 and will offer seven weekly frequencies at peak periods.