11-May-2024 5:16 PM
South America has 'huge' importance for American Airlines: Director
American Airlines director South America operations and strategic partnerships Gonzalo Schames, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on the carrier's regional operations, stating: "Today we are flying to almost 100 destinations and almost 330 flights per day... In Mexico alone we have 28 destinations. So our commitment to and the importance of the region for American is huge".