South African tourism sector recovers to 64% of 2019 levels in Dec-2021

Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) reported (01-Feb-2022) trade in South Africa's tourism sector reached 64% of Dec-2019 levels in Dec-2021. TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa commented: "We're off to an optimistic start in 2022", adding: "Our domestic tourists were the driving force behind our tourism and hospitality businesses over December". Mr Tshivhengwa also stated: "Our focus must be on delivering ease of travel for our inbound international visitors and returning South Africans", including the removal of COVID-19 PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers. TBCSA expects the impact of the Omicron variant will continue to be felt until Mar-2022. Mr Tshivhengwa concluded: "South Africa's travel sector relies largely on corporate and government travel for its very survival. With the continued lifting of COVID restrictions and the industry's solid commitment to duty of care, we believe 2022 is the year to get back to business travel". [more - original PR]