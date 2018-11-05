South African Ministry of Public Enterprises: Priority is to stabilise SAA, achieve sustainability

South Africa's Ministry of Public Enterprises stated (04-Nov-2018) its immediate priority for South African Airways (SAA) is to "stabilise SAA financially and through a rigorous process of cost reduction and commercial reorientation, to turn it into an airline that is financially and operationally sustainable". The Ministry will direct the SAA board and management to identify and implement immediate interventions "with a greater sense of urgency and dedication". The Ministry described SAA as "a good airline but a poorly run business", stating: "Bad decisions were made by previous boards and management, including allowing corruption to incapacitate the airline". The Ministry said management must address the airline's cost base, stop "fraudulent contracts", take disciplinary action and appropriate civil and criminal actions against persons implicated in corruption and prepare SAA for a strategic equity partner in the near future. In addition, the recent appropriation of ZAR5 billion (USD348 million) for the airline "provides a degree of immediate financial stability while the airline's board and management proceed with the task restore the airline financially and operationally". [more - original PR]