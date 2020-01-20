South African Government working to raise USD138m for SAA

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises stated (19-Jan-2020) it is engaging with the National Treasury to raise funds for South African Airways (SAA), in line with its undertaking to provide ZAR2 billion (USD138.4 million) in "post commencement finance" as part of the airline's business rescue proceedings. The government's aims include:

Create a sustainable, competitive and efficient airline with a strategic equity partner;

"Break with the past patterns of bailouts as these have become a moral hazard";

Minimise job losses;

The government hopes SAA will create jobs in tourism and related sectors and work with other African airlines to improve intra African trade and travel. [more - original PR]