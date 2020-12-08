South African Government urges SAA unions to accept agreement on outstanding salaries

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) urged (07-Dec-2020) South African Airways' (SAA) labour unions to work with all stakeholders to finalise the airline's business rescue process, including the full and final settlement of deferred salaries for employees. The DPE considers the agreement reached with some unions on 04-Dec-2020 for payment of three months of outstanding salaries to be "fair and equitable". The department stated the revised position of certain unions demanding full settlement of outstanding salaries "cannot be acceded to". The DPE stated: "Certain unions are deliberately undermining the process and seem to be in alliance with opposition parties to undermine the business rescue process". The department added that the business rescue process "will have to be achieved within the allocated funding - further concessions that will lead to increased demands on the fiscus will not be agreed to". [more - original PR]