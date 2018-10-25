South African Government to provide another USD343m for SAA, USD86m for SA Express

South Africa's National Treasury, in its medium term budget policy statement for FY2018/19, announced (24-Oct-2018) adjustments to spending, including ZAR5 billion (USD343.5 million) for the recapitalisation of South African Airways (SAA) and ZAR1.25 billion (USD85.8 million) in funding for SA Express. SAA will receive the funding through a special appropriation bill to settle debt redeeming between now and Mar-2019. The treasury said this will help prevent a call on the airline's outstanding debt of ZAR16.4 billion (USD1.13 billion), which is guaranteed by government. SAA has a ZAR19.1 billion (USD1.31 billion) government guarantee, ZAR14.5 billion (USD995.7 million) of which has been used. Debt of ZAR14.2 billion (USD975.1 million) is maturing in or before Mar-2019. The treasury stated: "In general, SAA is not generating sufficient cash to repay its total debt and will have to negotiate with lenders to refinance or extend maturity dates". [more - original PR]