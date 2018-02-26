South African Competition Commission prohibits Safair-SA Airlink merger

South Africa's Competition Commission prohibited (23-Feb-2018) the proposed merger between Safair and SA Airlink, stating: "The transaction is likely to result in a substantial prevention of competition". The commission noted the following:

The merger is likely to result in the removal of an effective competitor to SA Airlink on the routes it currently operates;

Safair is a potential competitor of SA Airlink on routes it does not yet operate and is likely to pose a competitive constraint on SA Airlink;

There are significant price differences between Safair and SA Airlink and there is a likelihood of significant price increases if the merger were to be approved;

The merger is likely to result in coordinated effects through the exchange of competitively sensitive information between South African Airways (SAA) and Safair since SAA has a shareholding in SA Airlink;

(SAA) and Safair since SAA has a shareholding in SA Airlink; SA Airlink would have the ability to adapt the business strategy of Safair to incorporate Safair into existing agreements between SAA and SA Airlink. Even if Safair were not incorporated in the agreements, SAA's indirect economic interest in Safair would dampen competition between Safair and SAA;

The commission therefore found the merger would likely result in the enhancement and facilitation of coordinated conduct and no remedies could sufficiently address the competition concerns.

SA Airlink stated it is "disappointed" in the commission's decision. The airline will approach the Competition Tribunal for an opportunity to address and allay the commission's concerns. SA Airlink stated: "We firmly believe the proposed transaction will be beneficial, not only for the two companies, but for their customers, employees, suppliers, the local and regional air transport markets as well as the broader South African economy". [more - original PR - Competition Commission] [more - original PR - SA Airlink]