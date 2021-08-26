South African Airways to resume operations on 23-Sep-2021

South African Airways (SAA) announced (25-Aug-2021) plans to resume passenger operations effective 23-Sep-2021, with flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo planned in the first phase. More destinations are expected to be added to the network in line with market conditions. SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo commented: "We prepare for takeoff with one common purpose: to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines". SAA board chairman John Lamola added the airline is "restarting with a formidable business case". [more - original PR]