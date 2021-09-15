15-Sep-2021 11:35 AM
South African Airways to relaunch with 'new business and operating philosophy'
South African Airways stated (14-Sep-2021) it will relaunch on 23-Sep-2021 with "a new business and operating philosophy" focused on customer service. The airline's staff are working on "creating real connections with each other and customers; adopting an internal culture of collaboration; living by the principles of total accountability; being aspirational in terms of future growth and development; and containing costs". [more - original PR]