15-Sep-2021 11:35 AM

South African Airways to relaunch with 'new business and operating philosophy'

South African Airways stated (14-Sep-2021) it will relaunch on 23-Sep-2021 with "a new business and operating philosophy" focused on customer service. The airline's staff are working on "creating real connections with each other and customers; adopting an internal culture of collaboration; living by the principles of total accountability; being aspirational in terms of future growth and development; and containing costs". [more - original PR]

