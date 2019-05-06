South African Airways to launch nonstop Johannesburg-Guangzhou service

South African Airways (SAA) announced (05-May-2019) plans to launch three times weekly Johannesburg-Guangzhou service with A340-300 equipment, effective 18-Sep-2019, complementing the carrier's existing Hong Kong service. Commenting on the route's cargo potential, SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said: "Adding a direct service to mainland China, combined with our current popular flights to Hong Kong provides SAA with immense growth opportunities to and from mainland China. It also gives our traders access to the centre of Chinese manufacturing". [more - original PR]