South African Airways to add six aircraft by the end of 2023

South African Airways (SAA) announced (05-May-2023) it received approval from South Africa's Ministers of Finance and Public Enterprises to add six aircraft to its fleet by the end of 2023. The Airbus equipment includes one widebody aircraft and five narrowbody aircraft. SAA interim CEO John Lamola stated: "An A330 and A320 have already been secured from the lessor community" and "a request for proposals is out for four A320 narrowbody aircraft" that will be deployed by Sep-2023. Mr Lamola added that the airline will announce its first international route since exiting business rescue "in the coming few weeks". [more - original PR]