South African Airways suspends domestic services until 16-Apr-2020

South African Airways (SAA) suspended (24-Mar-2020) all domestic services, effective 27-Mar-2020 to 16-Apr-2020, in support of the 21 day lock down announced by South Africa's Government to counter the spread of coronavirus. The airline will support passengers who wish to change their travel plans to commence their journeys before the lock down. Passengers may also defer travel until after the lock down. The carrier will close its call centres for the duration of the lock down. SAA previously suspended all regional and intercontinental services until 31-May-2020. [more - original PR]