South African Airways resumes operations with Johannesburg-Cape Town service

South African Airways resumed (23-Sep-2021) operations on 23-Sep-2021, with three times daily Johannesburg-Cape Town service. The airline plans to resume regional services to Accra, Harare, Kinshasa, Lusaka and Maputo. The carrier will also place a "strong focus" on cargo services. Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo stated: "Our first order of business is to service our start-up routes efficiently and profitably and then look to expanding the network and growing our fleet, all depending on demand and market conditions". Board chair John Lamola commented: "Since the carrier went into and then out of business rescue there has been less local capacity and that means tickets have become more expensive. Our return to the skies will mean more competitive pricing and will enable more South Africans to fly". [more - original PR]