1-Mar-2021 2:43 PM

South African Airways resumes cargo operations with Brussels service

South Africa's Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (26-Feb-2021) South African Airways (SAA) operated a "test relaunch" of cargo services with A340 equipment on 26-Feb-2021. The airline operated to Brussels to transport goods from South Africa and return with coronavirus vaccines and other cargo. The DPE stated: "There will be many such flights by SAA in the months to come", which will include the transport of vaccines to other African countries. The department also commented: "Over time cargo will become a profitable business. Partnerships with private sector will be considered at the appropriate time. These flights will become commercially viable".

