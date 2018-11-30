South African Airways reiterates plans to breakeven by FY2021

South Africa's Government stated (27-Nov-2018) its portfolio committee on public enterprises was briefed by South African Airways (SAA) on its progress in implementing a turnaround strategy. Highlights of the meeting include:

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana advised the airline incurred more losses than budgeted due to its inability to execute its strategy in the FY2017/2018. Key issues facing the airline included: weak balance sheet, negative equity, liquidity challenges, negative publicity, previously unhelpful board dynamics, suppliers who have lost confidence in the airline, forensic reports pointing to rampant corruption and banks closing credit lines;

SAA revised its strategy and turnaround plan to build a commercially focused airline. The approved 2019/2023 corporate plan forecasts to break even by FY2021;

Airline expects to incur financial losses of ZAR5.2 billion (USD380.7 million) for FY2018/2019 and ZAR1.9 billion (USD139 million) for FY2019/2020, and thereafter expects to be profitable over the remainder of the five year period;

Airline received an additional ZAR5 billion (USD366.1 million) special appropriation during the medium term budget policy statement, helping it to pay off its debt.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan added that banks are seeking government guarantees, but "also want to know the plans that are in place to be able to turn the national carrier around". [more - original PR]