South African Airways plans to shrink widebody fleet and network

South African Airways (SAA) acting CEO Musa Zwane, on the sidelines of the IATA AGM, said (05-Jun-2017) the airline is planning to shrink slightly as part of the first phase of a new "SDP" stabilise, defend and build strategy. SAA will attempt to stabilise by cutting the fleet and network. Details on the cuts are still being worked out and analysed. However, Mr Zwane said the widebody fleet will likely be cut by phasing out some A340s. He said network cuts will focus on destinations within Africa that are unprofitable. Mr Zwane said SAA’s US operation is performing well. Changes in the London operation are under consideration but SAA plans to maintain its current twice daily Johannesburg-London Heathrow service. As previously reported by CAPA, SAA has been considering a new five year turnaround strategy developed by Seabury.