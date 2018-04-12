South African Airways makes key appointments to fill 'critical skills gap'

South African Airways (SAA) announced (12-Apr-2018) the following key appointments to address a "critical skills gap" as part of its turnaround plan:

Pumla Luhabe appointed chief commercial officer, effective 19-Feb-2018. Ms Luhabe was previously Mango GM commercial since 2008;

GM commercial since 2008; Mpati Amelia appointed acting chief legal officer on a fixed term contract basis, effective 03-Apr-2018. Ms Amelia is an Advocate at the Johannesburg bar;

Bob Head appointed interim CFO, effective 11-Apr-2018. SAA described Mr Head as "A specialist in turning businesses around and resolving business problems";

Kenneth Pillay appointed as a procurement specialist and acting chief procurement officer, effective 12-Apr-2018. Mr Pillay has more than 20 years' experience in integrated supply chain management. The recruitment process for a permanent chief procurement officer is being finalised;

Hendus Venter appointed chief information officer (CIO), effective 01-May-2018. Mr Venter is currently African Bank group CIO;

Thabang Motsohi appointed regulatory policy officer;

Vuyolwethu Tuku appointed manager in office of the CEO.

CEO Vuyani Jarana said: "The urgency to bring skills into SAA to stabilise leadership cannot be overemphasised... Filling the critical skills gap is top priority, especially in the financial, business and commercial specialist areas of the airline". [more - original PR]